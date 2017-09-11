× Oklahoma attorney general offering tips amid Equifax breach

OKLAHOMA CITY – State leaders are warning Oklahomans about the data breach that affected millions of Americans.

Last year, Equifax said that a security breach released information of approximately 143 million customers including names, birth dates, Social Security numbers, addresses and possibly even driver’s license numbers.

Equifax said it discovered the breach on July 29, and believe the unauthorized access occurred from mid-May through July.

Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter said the threat has potentially left all Oklahomans exposed and urges everyone to see if their information has been compromised.

“There is a risk all Oklahomans had their personal and private information stolen by hackers,” Attorney General Hunter said. “Individuals must be diligent and take the proper steps to protect their families and loved ones.”

The attorney general’s office encourages Oklahomans to take the following steps:

Visit the Equifax website to find out if your information was exposed

Call the Equifax call center at (866) 447-7559

Check credit reports

Consider placing a freeze on all credit files

Closely monitor existing credit card and bank account information

Watch for phishing emails that claim to be Equifax and request personal information.

Additionally, Equifax has updated the terms of use on its website, removing the language on the website last week that prohibited consumers from taking legal action in this incident.