OU’s Baker Mayfield apologizes for planting flag following Ohio State win

NORMAN, Okla. – Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield has apologized for his postgame flag celebration following the Sooners’ victory at Ohio State.

After Saturday night’s 31-16 win, Mayfield ran around the field at Ohio Stadium with a crimson OU flag, then took it to the “O” at midfield and tried to stick it in the ground as his teammates celebrated around him.

Baker Mayfield just did that. pic.twitter.com/Qo2Aw1pPE8 — ESPN (@espn) September 10, 2017

Mayfield said Monday that he didn’t mean any disrespect. He said he should have saved his celebration for the locker room, adding that he would be upset if someone did that on Oklahoma’s home field.

.@baker_mayfield6 apologizes for planting the flag after the win. pic.twitter.com/GABar6zchJ — Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) September 11, 2017

“It was an emotional game. After the game, I did not mean for it to be disrespectful toward any Ohio State people at all, especially not the team or the players because they’re a great team and a great program. I didn’t mean it to be disrespectful at all. I mean, we do the flag thing at OU/Texas so it’s just something I got caught up in an emotional win. And yeah, it should’ve been something I did in the locker room so I apologize for doing it in the middle of the field,” Mayfield said Monday.

Mayfield threw for 386 yards and three touchdowns as No. 5 Oklahoma rallied to knock off the second-ranked Buckeyes . The Sooners have since moved up to No. 2 in The Associated Press college football poll.