Pokes Prepared For Pitt

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The season is off to an excellent start for Oklahoma State. The Cowboys are 2-0 entering their toughest non conference foe yet. Pittsburgh.

The Cowboys handled the Panthers last season and travel to Pennsylvania this year. Pittsburgh is 1-1 this season, They have an overtime win over FCS power Youngstown State and a loss on the road to the 4th ranked Penn State Nittany Lions.

For Oklahoma State, they're 4-7 all time against teams from the ACC. However, OSU has never beaten an ACC team in a true road game. But for Mike Gundy he says this game is more about his team than it is anything Pitt does. You can hear his answer in the video above.