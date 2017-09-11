× Police: Armed robbery suspect wore mask, safety goggles during crime

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities are investigating an armed robbery that occurred at a discount store in southwest Oklahoma City.

Shortly before 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, officers were called to an armed robbery at the Family Dollar on Newcastle Rd. in Oklahoma City.

Police say the suspect was covered from head to toe in black and wore a mask and safety goggles to hide his identity.

He was able to get away with an undetermined amount of money before investigators arrived on the scene.

Fortunately, no one was injured during the crime.

If you have any information, call police.