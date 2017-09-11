Sunny skies, beautiful weather in store for Monday

OKLAHOMA CITY – While Hurricane Irma continues to impact Florida, Oklahoma weather is not seeing any changes as a result of the storm.

A high pressure system over Oklahoma is blocking the moisture from Hurricane Irma from passing through the Sooner State.

In the meantime, our weather is going to be mostly sunny and warm across the state.

On Monday afternoon, temperatures are expected to reach the lower 80s.

By Monday night, temperatures will drop to the 50s with light winds coming from the north.

On Tuesday, temperatures will once again reach the lower 80s with sunny skies in the west and a few clouds in the east.

If you like the cooler weather, enjoy it while it lasts!

Temperatures will climb into the 90s by the end of the week!