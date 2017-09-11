Texas district attorney’s license plate canceled after being deemed ‘objectionable’

FANNIN COUNTY, Texas – A district attorney in Texas says a license plate that he has had for 35 years is now being canceled by the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles.

For the past 35 years, Fannin County District Attorney Richard Glaser’s license plate has read “HANG EM.”

“It really sorta fits what I do,” Glaser told KXII. “It harkens back to frontier justice, in fact, they had a picture of Clint Eastwood, ‘Hang Em High’, that sort of gave me the idea back in the early ’80s.”

Now, the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles is forcing him to change the license plate after they received a complaint.

Glaser said that he proposed “GELD EM,” which was canceled as well.

“It’s just a waste of time, I decided. If they’re going to be that upset about it, I’ll just go ahead and get something more plain-vanilla,” he said.