“They gave everything they had,” Families remember Oklahoma couple killed in boating accident

TULSA, Okla. – Families across several Oklahoma communities are mourning the loss of Cathy and Evan Crocker.

The couple died last week when their jet ski collided with a boat at Keystone Lake last Sunday night.

Officials with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol say the driver of the boat couldn’t see the jet ski, which wasn’t equipped with lights.

Following their deaths, people across the state began paying their respects to a couple who gave so much to so many.

“They were truly wonderful people. They gave everything they had even when they couldn’t,” Chelsea Prock told KJRH.

The couple started “Flights for Lights,” giving free helicopter rides to children battling cancer.

For the last five years, they would fly the children across Tulsa to see Christmas lights.

Now, a group of former softball players say they want to continue that legacy and raise money for the program.

Cathy and Evan Crocker would have been married 25 years last weekend.