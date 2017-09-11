“This is to protect the investment we’ve made,” City leaders, critics discuss Oklahoma City election

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma City residents will head to the polls Tuesday in the 'Better Streets, Safer City' election to consider bond and sales tax initiatives.

Voters will decide whether or not to approve a $967 million general obligation bond package, which uses property tax revenue to fund basic infrastructure needs.

The bond package consists of 13 different propositions, which projects including:

- Streets and sidewalks ($491 million)

- Traffic control ($28 million)

- Bridges ($27 million)

- Parks/recreation ($138 million)

- Drainage control ($62 million)

- Economic/community development ($60 million)

- Fire ($45 million)

- Police ($31 million)

- Libraries ($24 million)

- Transit ($20 million)

- Civic center complex ($20 million)

- City maintenance facilities ($13 million)

- Downtown arena ($9 million)

Roy Williams, CEO of the Greater OKC Chamber of Commerce, said the majority of the revenue would go toward road improvement.

It's an issue, he said, needs to be "personalized."

"If you own a home or if you own a car, you know it needs maintenance. You need to take care of it. You have an investment, and I think that's the way to think about this bond issue," Williams said. "This is to protect the investment we've made over the last number of decades​."

However, some voters said they're not convinced all of the measures would produce better results for the city.

Bob Waldrup said he intends to vote 'yes' on issues such as maintenance for city facilities but does not agree with allocating funds for "economic development," claiming money could be better spent on the city's low-income residents.

"No one is going to write any checks to any low-income person so that he or she can make bread in their home kitchen and sell it to their neighbors," Waldrop said. "Nobody is going to write a check for like six guys who want to start a home healthcare cooperative. It's all going to go to people who are already rich, who are already powerful​."​

City voters will also vote on a permanent 1/4 cent sales tax that would be used to hire 129 more police officers and 57 more firefighters, along with a temporary extension of the penny sales tax that is about to expire.

35.467560 -97.516428