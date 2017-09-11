Watch: Florida manatees, dolphins stranded by low tide rescued by locals

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. – As Hurricane Irma moved through Florida’s southern coastline, several sea creatures found themselves stranded from the low tide.

A pair of manatees were discovered in a muddy bay where the water had subsided, stranding the sea cows.

Some Good Samaritans found the manatees and attempted to move them on their own.

Fortunately, local wildlife officials stepped in to help move the animals onto tarps and dragged them 100 yards to a nearby channel.

On Marco Island, a pair of dolphins washed on shore as the hurricane moved through the area.

After spending 15 minutes trying to let a baby dolphin gain its strength, a reporter and some locals sent the baby back into the ocean where it eventually found its way out to sea.

An adult dolphin was also found washed on shore, and several people helped carry it to the ocean.