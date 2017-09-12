21-year-old shot to death in S.E. Oklahoma City identified

OKLAHOMA CITY – A 21-year-old was shot to death in southeast Oklahoma City Monday night.

Around 8:30 p.m., police were called to the 1000 block of Carter Dr., near S.E. 15th St. and S. High Ave., on reports of a shooting.

When police officers arrived on scene, they found 21-year-old Jesus Fernandez who appeared to had been shot to death on the front porch of the residence.

At this time, no arrests have been made in the case.

Police are still investigating.

Anyone with information is asked o call the Homicide Tip-Line at (405)297-1200.

Editor’s Note: The police report identified the victim as 19; however, officials have since corrected the report, listing the victim as 21.