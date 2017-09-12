71-year-old injured after being caught in the middle of shootout

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY -- A 71-year-old shooting victim is in good condition after being caught in a shootout.

Glenna Mills was driving along N.W. 122nd and May Ave. on Monday when her car was hit by gunfire. Mills' partner, Randy Mengers, was driving his car behind her when he heard gunfire.

"Waiting on the light to change and hears this volume of gunshots. And looked around to see this individual running across the parking lot of the bank and 7-Eleven," Mengers said.

Police say a group of individuals were allegedly engaged a shootout.

Mengers said he heard about 10 shots, but other witnesses heard up to 15 rounds being fired.

One of those bullets hit Mills' windshield and went through the glass, grazing her face and ear.

Medical staff tell us she's is good condition.