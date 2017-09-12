71-year-old woman injured during shootout at convenience store in N.W. Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – A 71-year-old woman was injured during a shootout at a convenience store in northwest Oklahoma City.

Monday afternoon, witnesses said approximately four men were involved in an altercation at the 7-Eleven near N.W. 122nd and May Ave.

At some point during the altercation, the men pulled out guns and started firing at each other.

All of the men ran away from the scene before police showed up.

During the shootout, officials said a 71-year-old woman who was sitting in her vehicle was injured by one of the flying bullets.

She was transported to a local hospital. She is reportedly stable.

Police say the woman’s injury is non-life-threatening.

Police are still investigating the shooting.

Authorities released photos of the suspects to the Oklahoma City Police Department Facebook page.

If you have any information that could help police, please call Crime Stoppers at (405)235-7300.

Editor’s Note: Although police identified the victim as 72 years old, the victim called KFOR to confirm she is actually 71.