Baker Mayfield Owns Ohio Stadium? Apple's Siri Says So

Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield’s performance against Ohio State last Saturday night was not just a key part of the Sooners’ 31-16 win over the Buckeyes, but it’s making him internationally famous.

On Monday, Wikipedia listed Mayfield as the owner of the Buckeyes’ home field, Ohio Stadium.

Now it’s Apple’s turn to have some fun with that notion.

Apple’s Siri will answer “Baker Mayfield” when asked “who owns Ohio Stadium?”

‘Siri, who owns Ohio Stadium?’ She says its Baker Mayfield #GoBucks https://t.co/nBqWS7Epod pic.twitter.com/tQReUzmLUP — Landof10 Ohio State (@Landof10OSU) September 12, 2017

Mayfield also won a more traditional honor on Tuesday, being named the Maxwell Award national player of the week.

Mayfield completed 27-of-35 passes for 386 yards and three touchdowns in the 31-16 win.