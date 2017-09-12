Cowboy Coach Likes His Team’s Speed and Depth

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Oklahoma State's football team will travel to play Pittsburgh this Saturday at 11:00 am, but the Cowboys are depleted at the linebacker position.

Kenneth Edison-McGruder is day-to-day with an injury, while Kevin Henry is out for the season, and Calvin Bundage won't play in the first half against the Panthers due to being flagged for a targeting penalty in OSU's win over South Alabama last Friday, and freshman Brendan Vaughan was dismissed from the team after being arrested on Saturday night on felony drug charges.

All that having happened, OSU coach Mike Gundy feels his team is deeper than in years before, and has better team speed to make up for the loss of players who usually play a lot.