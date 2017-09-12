Former staffer to Gov. Fallin charged in alleged upskirt photo scandal

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - A former staffer to Governor Mary Fallin is now charged after court documents reveal alleged attempts to hide and destroy evidence in connection with alleged photos taken up a woman's skirt.

Travis Brauer is charged with a felony of offering fraudulent evidence and misdemeanor destruction of evidence.

The charges stem from a May 23, 2017 incident when after an evening budget meeting, a woman accused Brauer of taking a photo or video up another woman's skirt.

According to the affidavit, the next day, a state trooper advised Brauer that if it wasn't true, the allegations would be cleared if Brauer allowed investigators to perform a forensic search of his cell phone.

Brauer declined, but later agreed to turn his phone over the next week.

However, troopers couldn't get a hold of him to meet the next week, and when Brauer finally showed up, he said he lost his cell phone after a day at the lake.

Instead, Brauer handed over his laptop on which he said he backed up his phone just before losing it.

But after digging into the data, an hour of activity was missing, and investigators said it was the hour spent at the budget meeting.

The affidavit also states that Brauer conducted several searches, including "how to delete images from a phone," and "how to completely wipe a phone."

Governor Fallin is one of those listed as a witness in the case.

News 4 talked to David Prater who said she's listed because she directed Brauer to turn over the phone to OHP, and she then told troopers that he would do so.

In a statement, Fallin said, "It is unfortunate that a former staffer who had worked in my office is facing these charges. I take this situation very seriously. I expect everyone in my office to act with integrity and professionalism."

Brauer told investigators he didn't remember taking photos during that meeting, and that he can't explain why there's an hour gap of no activity on his cell phone data records.