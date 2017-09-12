× “I really don’t have a home,” 11-year-old says he can’t wait to be adopted

OKLAHOMA CITY – Sterling is 11-years-old and loves riding his bike and playing video games.

Although he is staying in a group home right now, Sterling says he can’t wait to be adopted.

“It doesn’t really matter. What I’d really like is one sister, a mom and a dad,” Sterling said.

He says he wants to have an older sister who can protect and take care of him when his parents are away from home.

He also would like a way to escape reality in his room.

“A PS4 in my room and a TV and to bring all of my toys,” Sterling said.

Sterling describes himself as a happy kid with a big appetite.

“I just like food,” Sterling said. “Pizza, pizza pockets, spaghetti.”

He says those foods are a real treat, especially while going from one foster home to the next.

“Just moving around every day pretty much,” he said.

Sadly, the constant moving has been a part of Sterling’s life for six years now.

“Are you ready to find a permanent home?” Lett asked.

“Yes. I can’t wait,” he said. “Because I really don’t have a home. Because I really miss my real family. I just want a home so someone can take care of me.”

Visit www.okdhs.org for more information on adopting a child or call (405) 767-2955.

At the time we interview children for these segments, they are available for adoption, but every single day DHS is working to find homes for these kids. So, just remember – even once Sterling finds a family, there are so many just like him waiting for ‘a place to call home’.

‘A Place to Call Home’ is sponsored by NBC Oklahoma.