NEW YORK – Oklahoma City Thunder superstar and 2017 NBA MVP Russell Westbrook and Jimmy Fallon faced off in an ‘NBA Jam’ showdown on the Tonight Show this week.

Fallon selected the Boston Celtics’ Larry Bird and Kevin Garnett while Westbrook played himself and Rumble the Bison, the Thunder’s beloved mascot.

Westbrook ultimately fell to Fallon 13-10.

During his appearance on the Tonight Show, Westbrook also talked about his new book and as well as his new Thunder teammate, Paul George.