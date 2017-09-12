Largest traveling Ferris wheel debuts at Oklahoma State Fair

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - The theme for the fair this year is "Bigger, Better, Best." They're celebrating by bringing in the largest traveling Ferris wheel in the entire nation and it's going to give you a bird's-eye view of the city.

Before the fun begins, there are many hours of work involved to construct the Ferris wheel.

"It travels on the U.S. highway system on 12 fully loaded semi-trailers,” Michael Wood, co-owner of Sky Eye Wheel, said.

It weighs 400,000 pounds and you could say it's a jigsaw puzzle with 500 pieces and half a million LED lights.

"It takes about 750 man hours to assemble and disassemble," said Wood.

A massive undertaking for the co-owner who says it was built in the Netherlands for a whopping $4 million.

This is the first year for the ride to travel the country. Oklahoma is its fourth and possibly last stop.

"We picked Oklahoma because this is one of the great state fairs in America. There's a lot of local participation in the fair,” Wood said.

Thousands flock to the state fair each year, which can mean long wait times for rides, but the Sky Eye Wheel promises a short line.

"The good thing is the wait time will never be more than 30 minutes on this because we can handle about 1,200 people an hour,” Wood said.

And if you're not too scared to check out the scenery, it could be one of the best ways to see the city.

"When you're up there at 155 feet, the human eye can see about 15 miles," Wood said.

A gorgeous addition to the 110 year tradition known as the Oklahoma State Fair.

The Sky Eye Wheel is located almost directly in the middle of the fair right by the Cox Pavilion.

It runs this Thursday through the 24.