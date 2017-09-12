New app allowing dermatologists to get upper hand on skin cancer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO, Ill. - It's always a good idea to get checked out for skin cancer, but a new tool is giving doctors a direct line of sight to your skin.

Since her early 20s, Carin Fanter has had close to two dozen moles removed from her body.

"Most of my moles and freckles are on my back, so that is a real challenge, and I feel helpless because I can’t see what’s going on back there. It’s something that’s constantly in the back of my mind,” Fanter said.

SkinIO is an app that was developed by dermatologists to use photographs to detect any changes on your skin.

"The quality of cameras in iPads or iPhones have gotten so good that I’m definitely able to zoom in a lot and get good comparisons, especially if the patients are using a well-lit background,” Dr. Erika Hagstrom, a SkinIO dermatologist, told WGN.

Each month, patients submit a new set of photos. If a change is detected, subscribers will receive a special alert.

"If it’s red, it means our team of dermatologists have reviewed your photos and they found a real change or a new spot that needs to be looked at in person by a dermatologist,” Kyoko Crawford, SkinIo co-developer, said.

The app costs about $100 a year.

