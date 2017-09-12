Oklahoma City woman says she’s battling bed bugs in new rental

OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma City woman is demanding answers from her landlord after she claims her rented home has been infested with bed bugs.

On Sept. 1, Leigha McDonald and her son moved into a home on Minnie Lane.

According to McDonald, she was only there for a week when she noticed bed bugs in her son’s room while they were moving in pieces of furniture.

“Immediately, I scream and freak out but I had my boyfriend here and I went and got him and we just pulled the mattress out and threw it out,” recalled McDonald.

Since then, she tells News 4 she’s noticed bites on her own body plus her son’s. McDonald says she also immediately purchased sprays for the home but is now in the process of moving out, as she claims her landlord will not pay to help disinfect her belongings.

Janna Bernard lives behind McDonald and claims past tenants have had similar issues with bed bugs that also went untreated.

“It’s just not fair. It’s not fair they’re [landlord] doing this to people when they have the money to fix it,” said Bernard.

News 4 got in touch with the woman we were told was the landlord on Tuesday. Despite saying she had offered McDonald a refund on rent and deposit money, she denied owning the property. She also denied there were any problems in the past.

As for McDonald, she says her living arrangements remain unclear at this time.

“I’m flabbergasted,” said. “I can’t believe that anybody would do this or continue to do this to innocent people.”