Oklahoma County Sheriff’s deputy praised for kind act toward boy with autism

OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. – An Oklahoma County deputy is being praised for a kind act toward a local family.

The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office says they received a photo and a note from a family regarding their interaction with Sgt. Atoki.

The family said that their young son, who has autism, was getting overwhelmed in the classroom at their church. As a result, he couldn’t eat his lunch in the classroom and went out into the hall to eat by himself.

That’s when Sgt. Atoki stepped in and sat with him.

“Your officer stepped in and sat down with him right in the middle of the floor so he could eat in the hallway when no one else would. You guys are so amazing and I just wanna say thank you so much to him and y’all,” the note read.