Oklahoma senator booked into jail after being charged with sexual battery

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma senator who was charged with sexual battery has turned himself in to the Oklahoma County Jail.

Sen. Bryce Marlatt was named as a suspect after an Uber driver reported an assault earlier this year.

According to the police report, an officer was approached at the Oncue at N.W. 23rd and Santa Fe by the Uber driver, who told him that she was unsure what she needed to do, but had been assaulted on Monday, June 26.

She stated that “she drives for Uber and was transporting a customer when he made advances on her during transit.”

The report states the suspect “was grabbing her forcefully and kissing [victim] on the neck while she was driving.”

Earlier this month, Marlatt was charged with sexual battery in relation to the case.

On Tuesday, Marlatt turned himself in to the Oklahoma County Jail on the charge.

Marlatt has denied all accusations against him.