Oklahoma will feel impacts of Irma Tuesday with clouds increasing from the east

We will feel the impacts of Irma today with clouds increasing from the east.

A few showers are possible in eastern Oklahoma.

Highs will range from the 80s with more sunshine in the west to the upper 70s and cloud cover in the east.

Clouds will decrease tonight with cool lows in the upper 50s.

A warming trend begins tomorrow as a south wind returns.

Highs will climb to the upper 80s to lower 90s under partly cloudy skies.

Winds will pick up Thursday and Friday with temperatures sky rocketing to the low to mid 90s under mostly sunny skies.

A weak cold front will try to sweep across the state Sunday, sparking isolated showers and thunderstorms.