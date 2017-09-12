One person hospitalized after overnight shooting in N.W. Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY – One person was hospitalized overnight after a shooting in northwest Oklahoma City.
Just after midnight, police were called to the 7200 block of Melrose Ln, near Rockwell and Reno, on reports of a shooting.
When officers arrived on scene, they located a shooting victim.
That victim was rushed to the hospital in unknown condition.
A group of people at the scene were detained for questioning.
However, police are still actively searching for the shooter.