One person hospitalized after overnight shooting in N.W. Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – One person was hospitalized overnight after a shooting in northwest Oklahoma City.

Just after midnight, police were called to the 7200 block of Melrose Ln, near Rockwell and Reno, on reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived on scene, they located a shooting victim.

That victim was rushed to the hospital in unknown condition.

A group of people at the scene were detained for questioning.

However, police are still actively searching for the shooter.