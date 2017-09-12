OSU football player arrested on drug charges

STILLWATER, Okla. – A redshirt freshman football player at Oklahoma State University is facing drug charges.

Police arrested 18-year-old Brendan Vaughn after investigating reports of marijuana smoke being discovered in a residential hall at OSU.

When they searched the apartment, authorities discovered a small pile of a “green leafy substance” on a desk and a vacuum-sealed bag containing a large amount of marijuana.

According to the arrest affidavit obtained by the O’Colly, police found a larger bag of what appeared to be marijuana in the closet, several more vacuum-sealed bags, a safe, a digital scale and $1,500 in a box.

In all, officials say they seized about 1.5 pounds of marijuana.

Vaughn was arrested on one count of unlawful possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute within 2,000 feet of a school and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

The Oklahoma State Athletic Department released the following statement to FOX 23:

“We’re aware of it and gathering information at this point.”