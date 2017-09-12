OU ranked among ‘Top 50 Public Universities’ across United States

NORMAN, Okla. – Even though the school’s football program is making headlines, the University of Oklahoma recently made history.

For the first time, the University of Oklahoma has been ranked among the top 100 colleges and universities in the nation, according to U.S. News & World Report.

In its 2018 rankings, OU ranked among the best national universities at No. 97 overall. It also came in at No. 44 among public institutions.

“This recognition marks a truly historic moment for the university,” said OU President David L. Boren. “The hard work and dedication of all members of the OU family have made this achievement possible. It confirms the high quality of education and standard of excellence that have become synonymous with the University of Oklahoma.”

U.S. News & World Report based its findings on several key measures of quality like graduation and retention rates, assessment of excellence, faculty resources, student selectivity, financial resources, graduation rate performance and alumni giving.

The University of Tulsa made the national list at No. 87, while Oklahoma State University ranked No. 156.