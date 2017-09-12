× Police: Oklahoma man allegedly assaulted officer after stealing less than $3 worth of candy

OKLAHOMA CITY – A sweet tooth landed an Oklahoma man behind bars.

On Sunday, officers were called to the 6100 block of W. Reno Ave. after employees at Walmart claimed they saw a man stealing from the store.

According to the arrest affidavit, an officer said that he was assaulted while trying to take the suspect, who was identified as 29-year-old Patrick Walters, into custody.

The affidavit states that surveillance video captured Walters kicking the officer as he was trying to put him in a patrol car.

Store officials say Walters was seen taking two Snickers bars and a box of Mike and Ikes, totaling about $2.54, without paying for them.

Walters was taken into custody on complaints of resisting arrest, assault and battery on a police officer and larceny of merchandise.