Police: Woman arrested for domestic assault after finding photos on boyfriend’s phone

OKLAHOMA CITY – Several people were taken into custody following a shooting in southwest Oklahoma City.

On Monday afternoon, officers were called to an area near S.W. 66th and S. Pennsylvania Ave. after witnesses reported someone in a truck shooting at a man.

When police arrived, they found 28-year-old Heather Collins and 40-year-old Staci Cumba in the truck. Authorities also found 29-year-old Tyrell Holmes, who was identified as the intended target of the shooting.

According to the arrest affidavit, Holmes was not cooperating with officers and tried to kick the window out of a patrol car.

Collins told police that she began arguing with Holmes after finding naked pictures of another woman on his phone. After fighting in the truck, Holmes got out of the truck.

Collins said she was furious and told officers where they could find the gun used in the shooting.

Collins was arrested on complaints of domestic assault with a dangerous weapon and using a vehicle to facilitate the intentional discharge of a firearm.

Cumba was arrested on a complaint of using a vehicle to facilitate the intentional discharge of a firearm.

Holmes was taken into custody on a complaint of destroying public property.