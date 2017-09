Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Oklahoma's win over Ohio State last Saturday night was a team contribution, but perhaps the most encouraging thing from OU's perspective is how many young players had big roles in the win, particularly sophomores.

On offense, Mykel Jones, Abdul Adams, Rodney Anderson, and Lee Morris all made big plays, while on defense, Parnell Motley had an interception and Caleb Kelly and Neville Gallimore have been playing well early also.

The Sooners host Tulane this Saturday at 5:00 in Norman.