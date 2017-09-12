State audit finds mismanagement of funds within Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office

NORMAN, Okla. – A state audit has found mismanagement of funds within the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office.

The Oklahoma State Auditor & Inspector’s office released the audit on Monday.

In it, there are 19 findings, including what the auditor’s office describes as “inadequate internal control.”

One of the examples listed in the audit said “The Housing of Prisoners billing for the Department of Correction was not timely billed from September 2016 through March 2017, which totaled $243,837.”

That’s not all.

“There were 40-something vehicles that had been purchased that had not been put on the insurance,” said Gary Jones, the Oklahoma State Auditor & Inspector.

In addition to that, there was an additional 38 vehicles that are no longer in use and are still listed on the insurance policy.

Back in March, Sheriff Joe Lester sued the Board of County Commissioners and accused them of violating state law for failure to fund operations at the jail.

However, in the audit, the board chairman wrote “The Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) concurs with the findings and recommendations of the OSAI office concerning Sheriff Lester’s violation of 19 O.S. § 682 and are gravely concerned about the apparent gross mismanagement and lack of internal controls over and segregation of duties with respect to collections by Sheriff Lester’s office.”

The sheriff responded in the audit, saying “The agency is following the recommendations provided by OSAI. Duties have been and/or are being segregated, controls have been put in place to mitigate risk to the agency and processes have been reviewed and examined.”

We left a message with Sheriff Joe Lester’s attorney, but we have not heard back.