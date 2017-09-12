Wanted Oklahoma man escaped custody after breaking handcuffs

UNION CITY, Okla. – Police say a wanted Oklahoma man escaped custody after breaking off his handcuffs.

On September 12th, an officer with the Union Police Department pulled over a vehicle for multiple driving infractions.

Police said that the driver initially told the officer his name was “James Pratt,” but a records check revealed that name wasn’t in the system.

Eventually, the driver told police his name is Shawn Paul Holt and that he did not have a license.

After running Holt’s name, police found he had multiple active warrants out of Oklahoma County, McCurtain County and Canadian County.

When the officer tried to arrest Holt, he allegedly tried to run away.

However, the officer was able to catch Holt and take him into custody.

After arriving at the Union Police Department to process paperwork, police said Holt managed to escape.

The wanted man reportedly broke off one of his handcuffs and ran away.

Holt is described as a black male, approximately 6’0″ and 195 lbs.

Officials said he was last seen wearing a black “Rage in the Cage” shirt and khaki pants.

Authorities do not believe Holt is armed.

However, if you know of his whereabouts, please call 911 immediately.