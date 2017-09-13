2 Shawnee High School students suspended after alleged Snapchat prank

SHAWNEE, Okla. – Two students at Shawnee High School were suspended following an alleged Snapchat prank.

According to the Shawnee News-Star, the Shawnee High School resource officer called police after learning of threats involving the school were posted on Snapchat.

Police said the Snapchat post implied a warning that students shouldn’t come to school.

“Shawnee police were immediately notified and within five minutes all people involved were located and detained,” Shawnee Public Schools PR and Communications Coordinator Brittany Watts told the Shawnee News-Star.

According to the local paper, the post resulted in the suspension of two students who allege the social media post was a prank.