$4,000 painting, steaks stolen off Edmond front porch

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EDMOND, Okla. - Edmond police are looking for whoever stole a painting worth several thousand dollars and a box of steaks off a home's front porch on Tuesday afternoon.

"The clear surveillance pictures, and the vehicle, are going to be key in solving this crime" said Edmond Police Department spokeswoman Jenny Wagnon.

Surveillance video from around 5 p.m. on Tuesday shows a white man wearing a baseball t-shirt, shorts and a red baseball hat at the victim's house.

"He pulled up, walks up to the porch, grabs the box -- which happened to be a painting -- and the box of steaks, put it in his car and drove off," said Wagnon.

The man was seen leaving the home in a silver or metallic gray BMW X6 crossover SUV with a unique set of black wheels.

"We've been tracking down some information. When you put things out on social media, you get a lot of really good information and you get a lot of information you have to filter through, so that's where we are right now."