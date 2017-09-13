$4K painting, steaks stolen from Edmond front porch in ‘brazen’ daylight theft

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EDMOND, Okla. - Edmond police are looking for the man who stole a painting worth several thousand dollars, and a box of steaks, off an east Edmond home's front porch Tuesday.

“It really isn’t the stuff that was taken, it’s just that you’re not feeling safe," said homeowner Kim Garrett.

Garrett says she received a notification the packages were delivered to her home Tuesday afternoon, but when she looked on the front porch there was nothing to be found.

It's when she pulled the surveillance video it became clear why the box of food and a custom piece of art weren't there.

“Both sound silly, in hindsight, but it’s more the principal that somebody is out here and brazen enough to go up to somebody’s house in broad daylight," said Garrett. "This is our home, this is where our children are growing up.”

Surveillance video from the home near E. 15th and I-35 shows a white man get out of a metallic gray or silver BMW at around 5:00 pm Tuesday.

"He pulled up, walks up to the porch, grabs the box -- which happened to be a painting -- and the box of steaks, put it in his car and drove off," said Edmond Police Department spokeswoman Jenny Wagnon.

“Right after (he left) is when I came home with our children," Garrett said. "So that’s scary, what could have happened had I come home a little bit earlier?"

The man is seen wearing a white baseball t-shirt with dark-colored 3/4 sleeves, dark-colored shorts, white shoes and a red baseball hat. The car he was driving is a BMW X6 crossover SUV, with a moonroof and a unique set of black wheels.

"The clear surveillance pictures, and the vehicle, are going to be key, in solving this crime" said Wagnon.

Edmond Police shared photos of the surveillance video on its Facebook page and have since been getting a lot of leads.

"We've been tracking down some information. When you put things out on social media, you get a lot of really good information and you get a lot of information you have to filter through, so that's where we are right now," Wagnon said.

Garrett even believes the person came back early Wednesday morning, pulling around the cul-de-sac, before driving off.

Now, Garrett says no matter the steps and security measures one takes, no one is immune from potential crime.

“Every step and still, it’s a powerful reminder that crime happens; you’re not exempt from anything," Garrett said.

If you have any information, recognize the man or the vehicle, contact Edmond detectives at (405) 359-4477.