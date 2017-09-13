5 dead in Florida nursing home left with no A/C after Irma

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Officials say five nursing home residents died Wednesday morning after they fell ill in a building left without air conditioning due to Hurricane Irma.

According to NBC Miami, the deaths happened at the Rehabilitation Center in Hollywood, Florida.

Three of the deaths reportedly happened at the facility and two others happened as the patients arrived at the hospital, officials said.

The victims’ identities have not been released as this time.

Police told NBC Miami that other patients are in critical care.

A total of 115 people were evacuated and taken to other facilities.

Officials said the building has been without power since Hurricane Irma struck earlier this week.

A kitchen worker told the Miami Herald that the center had power via a generator to cook, but no air conditioning.