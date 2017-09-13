Ada man arrested for kidnapping family members looking for will

ADA, Okla. — An Ada has been arrested on a slew of charges after police say he locked two family members in their garage and threatened to kill them.

It happened in early August when police say Bobby Stone, 45, a woman called 911 and reported Stone had kidnapped her after entering her home. Pontotoc County Sheriff John Christian tells News 4 there were a total of two victims held captive.

“He locked them in the garage area and for the next four hours, ransacked the residence looking for a will. Several times, he came back to the two victims and threatened to kill them if they didn’t tell him where the will was at,” recalled Sheriff Christian.

Christian says arrest warrants were issued following the August incident, but it wasn’t until they got a tip on a stolen vehicle in September when authorities had their chance to arrest the suspect.

“While en route to take the report of the stolen vehicle, deputies observed a dark gray mustang traveling east on Highway 3 towards Ada at a high rate of speed,” said Christian.

The pursuit began near County Road 3530, with the highest speed of the chase topped 130 miles per hour. According to Christian, Stone ran several people off the road during the pursuit but collisions were not reported.

At one point, authorities lost Stone; however, he was arrested shortly after a passerby spotted him walking down a nearby roadway and alerted police.

Stone faces a number of charges including 1st degree burglary, kidnapping, and grand larceny. He is being held without bond.