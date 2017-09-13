Chip and Joanna Gaines of HGTV’s Fixer Upper announce partnership with Target

Calling all Fixer Upper and Target fans!

Chip and Joanna Gaines of the popular HGTV show ‘Fixer Upper’ have announced they’re partnering with Target.

In November, the couple will launch ‘Hearth & Hand with Magnolia,’ an “exclusive home and lifestyle brand” at all Target stores and Target.com.

This will be the couple’s first time to work with a retailer to design and create products. There will be over 300 items ranging from home decor, giftables and more.

The partnership will last several years and will refresh season after season.

Target said most items will be under $30 and will reflect a “modern take on Magnolia’s signature aesthetic with modern, classic, industrial and vintage touches.”

“Despite our initial insecurities about partnering with a large retailer, Target has exceeded our expectations every step of the way. With our friends, our family and with the people we do business with, we are serious about continually finding common ground. We are thankful to get to work side by side with the people at Target. We believe we are going to build something really beautiful together and that our positive impact will be far greater now than it would ever be apart,” said Chip.

“At the core of the Magnolia brand is the desire to make homes beautiful, but with a focus on family and practicality. We want to create spaces that families want to gather in,” said Joanna Gaines. “We’ve always dreamed of working with a retailer to create a collection that could reach more people at a more affordable price point. Coming together with Target not only allows us to design beautiful pieces for people all over the country, it also allows us to help communities in a bigger way than we could have ever imagined.”

The first collection arrives on November 5 with prices ranging from $.99 to $129.99.