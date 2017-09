Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Oklahoma State's football team used the deep ball with great effectiveness last season against Pittsburgh.

The Panthers responded, though, making the game interesting before OSU held on to win 45-38 in Stillwater.

The Cowboys were helped out by a rain delay that allowed them to regroup and make final push to win.

This year OSU visits Pitt, this Saturday at 11:00 am, and they haven't forgotten the lessons learned from the win over the Panthers last year.