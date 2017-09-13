Firefighters called to accident after car becomes stuck under semi-truck

OKLAHOMA CITY – Drivers are encouraged to avoid a road in northwest Oklahoma City following a serious accident.

On Wednesday afternoon, emergency crews were called to the area of N.W. 122nd and Piedmont Rd. following a serious accident.

Initial reports indicated that a car was trapped underneath a semi-truck along Piedmont Rd.

Once firefighters arrived on the scene, they immediately began working to rescue the driver of the car.

So far, there is no word on their condition.

At this point, investigators are warning drivers to avoid Piedmont Rd. between Hefner Rd. and N.W. 122nd St.

