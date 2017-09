× Firefighters evacuate some Oklahoma City residents after gas line was hit

OKLAHOMA CITY – Some Oklahoma City residents were forced to leave their homes after a gas line was hit.

Officials with the Oklahoma City Fire Department say a medium pressure gas line was hit in the 3700 block of S.W. 26th St. on Wednesday afternoon.

Crews say they evacuated the surrounding homes as a precaution while repairs to the gas line are being made.