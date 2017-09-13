High school teacher placed on leave after giving ‘inappropriate’ survey to students

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROY, Utah - A teacher in Utah is on leave after the school district says students were given an 'inappropriate' survey last week.

The 30-question survey was given to students in the 'Adult Roles and Financial Literacy' class at Roy High School and focused on their sexual history and drug use.

Some of the questions include:

Ever gone out with a member of the opposite sex?

Ever been kissed while in a reclining position?

Ever taken off most of your clothes while parking?

Do you smoke pot?

Do you drink alcohol or beer now and then?

Have you ever tried Angel Dust (Hard drugs: i.e.: Ecstacy)?

Have you ever had sex without using a contraceptive?

Have you (your girl) ever had an abortion?

Even though you are straight, would you go kinky to see what it's like?

Students say they were told to fill out the survey and turn it in with their names on the paper.

"It made me uncomfortable,"Reilley Stringham said.

Each question is assigned a rating score, which is then added up at the end.

Students with a low score are listed as "A nerd," or "Pure as Ivory soap and maybe a fruitcake." Students with a higher score match up on the scale as "Headed for serious trouble," "Already there," and "Hopeless and condemned."

"Telling kids that they are hopeless and condemned... that's appalling to me," Marisa Stringham, Reilley's mother, told KSTU.

Following several complaints, the Weber School District launched and investigation and placed the teacher on paid administrative leave.

Lane Findlay, Weber School District Community Relations and Safety Specialist, said it's against the law to ask students questions about their sexual orientation, behavior and activity.

"We apologize," Findlay said. "It's inappropriate. It's outside what the normal curriculum would be, so we feel bad that students were exposed to that."