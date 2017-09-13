“I got so many conflicting stories,” Mom wants answers after teen suffers serious brain injury at Norman boys home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORMAN - A mother is desperately searching for answers as to what happened at a metro boys home.

Josiah Hill is in a battle Wednesday night. The 15-year-old is facing a serious brain injury after an incident at a Norman boys home for teens. But, what happened is the question from the mother.

“I got another call, stating that he was not going to Norman Regional, they were now going to send him to Children's Hospital," said Veonna Butler.

It was the call no parent ever wants to receive.

“He was intubated already. He was on a ventilator. He was not responding at all,” Butler said.

Hill is a resident of the Cornerstone Group Home for Boys in Norman.

His mother admits her son's behavior and bad influences landed him here. But, she never expected her son to get seriously hurt while he was getting help.

“Did he bump his head? Did somebody hit him on his head? He looks to have a spinal cord injury as well, like he was hit from behind,” Butler said.

All questions Butler wants answers to. She tells news 4 staff at the group home told her Hill collapsed while playing a game of basketball.

However, it an excuse she's not buying.

“When you see a kid like that and then you see him today laying there not talking, it's just mind-boggling,” she said.

Butler said this week's head injury wasn't her son's first. Just last week, during a visit, she noticed his face was swollen from an alleged attack by another resident. He told her he was attacked.

“'I was sitting down, and the kid came and started going in on me from behind' and he was like, 'When I stood up, I started to fight him back to defend myself,'” Butler said.

In a statement, Oklahoma Juvenile Affairs director Steven Buck tells us:

“We are aware of a serious health event impacting a young person in OJA custody. Many of our staff has worked with this youth and their family, and we offer our best wishes during this challenging time. We are prepared to assist the family as needed. OJA stands ready to assist any agency involved in investigating the circumstances surrounding this person’s health. By statute, the OKDHS Office of Client Advocacy has investigative authority for licensing group homes and local law enforcement is involved as appropriate. As any investigation unfolds, we will act accordingly on any issues that are identified.”

It's a challenging time for a mother who's seeking the truth.

“I got so many conflicting stories,” Butler said.

Right now, Norman police investigators are looking into the situation.