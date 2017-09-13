McDonald’s employee gives birth at work, tries to kill baby by flushing her down the toilet 

SAN FRANCISCO – California prosecutors say a fast-food restaurant cashier gave birth to a baby girl while at work and then tried to kill her by flushing her down a toilet.

The San Mateo County district attorney said Wednesday that 25-year-old Sarah Lockner has been charged with attempted murder after the child survived.

Prosecutors say Lockner went to work Sept. 4 at a Redwood City McDonald’s complaining of stomach pains and visited the bathroom numerous times.

A concerned co-worker discovered a large amount of blood on the bathroom floor and peered over the stall to check on Lockner.

The co-worker told investigators she saw a baby face down in the toilet bowl and Lockner pushing on her back while flushing the toilet.

According to prosecutors, Lockner said she did not know she was pregnant.

The Los Angeles Times reports the baby is alive and in stable condition. However, the “extent of the baby’s brain injuries was not known.”

Police arrested Lockner, who will be appointed a public defender on Sept. 18.

Her bail has been set at $11 million.