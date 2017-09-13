Oklahoma City voters approve bond, sales tax measures

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma City voters approved bond and sales tax measures to improve infrastructure and city services during Tuesday’s special election.

The Oklahoma State Election Board’s unofficial election results show all 13 bond propositions and both sales tax initiatives were approved with a majority vote.

“I’d like to thank voters for participating in our special election,” Mayor Mick Cornett said. “We appreciate the trust our residents placed in us and will continue being good stewards of taxpayer money by delivering what we promised.”

As a result of the election, voters approved the first increase to the city’s general operations sales tax rate, which will raise the rate to 8.625 percent on Jan.1, 2018.

Officials say the overall Oklahoma City sales tax rate will be 8.975 percent in Canadian County and 8.875 percent in Cleveland County because of differences in county sales tax rates.

Voters also approved a temporary penny sales tax extension, which will also take effect on Jan. 1.

The election results will become official on Friday when they are certified by county election boards.