× Oklahoma woman says family member who allegedly kidnapped her was looking for a will

ADA, Okla. – An Ada man accused of kidnapping relatives was reportedly looking for a will.

According to The Ada News, in early August, a woman called police saying her relative, Bobby Lynn Stone II, 45, had kidnapped her after entering her home.

“She stated that he took her phone while she was trying to make a 911 call and made her and (another relative) go to the garage, not allowing them to leave,” Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Deputy Eric Holcomb said in a report obtained by The Ada News. “She was kept from 2 p.m. until approximately 6 p.m. She stated that he rummaged through the house trying to find a will, and told her on several occasions he would kill her and her family.”

Stone eventually left the home and the victims were able to call for help.

Soon after, police issued an arrest warrant for Stone, but they were unable to locate him.

Then, on September 5th, one month after the alleged kidnapping, another relative called police to report the location of Stone.

According to The Ada News, Stone then allegedly led police on a high-speed chase, with speeds reaching up to 130 miles per hour, the report states.

At some point during the chase, the officer lost sight of Stone’s vehicle.

A short time later, another officer involved in the chase said he saw Stone get out of his vehicle and enter the nearby woods.

Eventually, the officers were able to track down Stone and take him into custody.

Stone is charged with kidnapping, first-degree burglary, second-degree burglary, larceny of an automobile, endangering others while attempting to elude peace officers and falsely impersonating another to create liability.

He is being held without bond.