Paris selected to host 2024 Summer Olympics; Los Angeles to host 2028 Games

Posted 1:23 pm, September 13, 2017, by

ADLER, RUSSIA - JANUARY 08: The Olympic Rings stand outside of Sochi International Airport on January 8, 2014 in Alder, Russia. The region will host the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics which start on February 6th, 2014. (Photo by Michael Heiman/Getty Images)

LIMA, Peru  – Paris will host the 2024 Summer Olympics and Los Angeles will stage the 2028 Games _ a pre-determined conclusion that the International Olympic Committee has officially ratified in a history-making vote.

The decision Wednesday marks the first time the IOC has granted two Summer Olympics at once. It came after a year’s worth of scrambling by IOC president Thomas Bach, who had only the two bidders left for the original prize, 2024, and couldn’t bear to see either lose.

Both cities will host their third Olympics.

The Paris Games will come on the 100th anniversary of its last games _ a milestone that would have made the French capital the sentimental favorite had only 2024 been up for grabs.

Los Angeles moved to 2028, and will halt a stretch of 32 years without a Summer Games in the United States.