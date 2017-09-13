“People need to feel remembered,” Metro woman praised for creating organization to help those in need

OKLAHOMA CITY – It was an ordinary trip for Tamara Nelson Omandi – until she noticed something.

“The homeless population had grown,” she said.

She was seeing more young people under the bridges, in the alleys and on the street corners.

She then drove to her appointment, not giving it another thought.

As she slept that night, something startled her awake.

“The people I had passed earlier, I just saw them. Just like you’re standing in front of me,” Tamara said.

“That was code for me to get to action,” she said.

She remembered, in particular, their sockless feet.

So, she got out of bed and started designing a website for an organization she’d end up calling “Sox of Love.”

In less than a year, she’s collected almost 40,000 pairs of new socks.

The gifted socks are now on the feet of the homeless, the elderly and foster children.

“Sometimes we think a little thing won’t make a difference. But, it makes a difference to someone who doesn’t have anything,” says Cathey Brownlow.

Cathey was so touched by Tamara’s heart, she nominated her for Pay it 4Ward.

“People need to feel remembered,” Tamara said.

​Dozens have joined Tamara in making “Sox of Love” a success.

Volunteers of all ages help her provide the gift of socks but also something far more important – the gift of acknowledgment.

