Police say report of possible abduction, sexual assault near UCO is false

EDMOND, Okla. – Police say a report of a possible abduction and sexual assault near the University of Central Oklahoma is false.

UCO sent an alert to students Wednesday morning, saying a woman reported to police that she was abducted and sexually assaulted by two unknown male suspects along Ayers St., west of campus.

She reportedly told police that one of the suspects was Caucasian and the other was possibly Hispanic.

She said they were both in a dark-colored SUV.

Edmond police told KFOR that the woman, who is a student at UCO, originally reported the alleged assault to UCO police.

However, UCO police then passed it over to Edmond police.

Per UCO policy, the university sent an alert to students about the woman’s allegations.

However, Edmond police said they tracked the woman to a different location at the time of the incident.

The woman’s family reportedly told police that she has mental health issues.

