Police: Oklahoma man kills girlfriend after mistaking her for intruder

TULSA, Okla. – A woman is dead after she was shot by her boyfriend in Tulsa early Wednesday morning.

Tulsa Police Cpl. Demetrios Treantafeles told the Tulsa World that the 20-year-old woman was shot and killed on the porch of a home in west Tulsa around 3 a.m. on Wednesday.

The resident of the home called 911 to report that he thought someone was trying to break into his house near 33rd and Charles Page Blvd.

A short time later, he called dispatchers to report that he had fired on the intruder.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the woman’s body on the front porch.

Detectives say the pair were romantically involved, but have not released any other information.

The resident has been taken in for questioning, but no arrests have been made in the case.