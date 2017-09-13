Remains of missing Vietnam-era soldier identified as Oklahoma man

CLAREMORE, Okla. – A northeast Oklahoma soldier’s remains have been identified more than 50 years after the Vietnam War.

The Claremore Daily Progress reports that Air Force Col. Ronald Scott’s remains will arrive in Claremore next week. He’ll be honored with a graveside service in Woodlawn Cemetery on Sept. 22.

The Defense POW and MIA Accounting Agency says Scott was declared missing in action following an explosion during an armed reconnaissance mission over northern Vietnam in 1966.

A recovery team collected material from the site in 2014. Additional recovery operations were conducted in 2015 and 2016. Remains were sent to the Central Identification Laboratory for analysis.

Scott’s remains were identified through DNA analysis, dental analysis and other circumstantial evidence.

Scott is survived by two sons, Ron and Mark Scott.

Graveside services are scheduled for 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22 in Woodlawn Cemetery in Claremore under the direction of local funeral home Rice Funeral Services.